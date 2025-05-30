Juventus is facing a complicated managerial situation that is unlikely to sit well with supporters. Having failed in their attempts to appoint a new coach, the Bianconeri may now be forced to keep faith in a manager they are reportedly unsure about.

Conte Says No to Juventus Return

For weeks, it had been apparent that the Juventus hierarchy was reluctant to continue with Igor Tudor in the dugout. The Croatian coach, who took over late in the season, was never seen as a long-term solution by the club’s decision-makers.

Juventus had hoped to convince Antonio Conte to return to the club, believing his experience and strong ties to Turin would make him the ideal candidate to lead them back to the top. However, after carefully considering the offer, the Napoli boss opted to remain with the newly crowned Serie A champions. His decision came as a blow to Juventus, which had viewed him as their top managerial target.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Gasperini Joins Roma After Talks With Juve

Following Conte’s rejection, Juventus turned their attention to Gian Piero Gasperini. The Atalanta manager had also been approached by Roma, but early reports suggested he was not entirely convinced by their proposal.

That uncertainty prompted Juventus to act, with club figures such as Giorgio Chiellini and incoming executive Damien Comolli reportedly reaching out to discuss the potential move to Turin. The Bianconeri believed they could offer a more compelling project and were hopeful that Gasperini would be tempted by the opportunity to lead one of Italy’s biggest clubs.

However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Gasperini ultimately chose to accept Roma’s offer, signing a three-year contract with the Giallorossi. Juventus’s approach came too late to alter his decision.

With two high-profile targets slipping through their fingers, Juventus now faces the possibility of sticking with Tudor, a scenario that may not inspire confidence among the fan base. Unless a new candidate emerges quickly, the club could find itself starting next season under a coach they had hoped to replace.