Chiellini and Mancini snub Bonucci in FIFA awards – Their votes revealed

On Monday night, FIFA FIFPRO handed their award for 2021. Robert Lewandowski receives the best player’s award for the second year in a row, while Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah finished second and third.

As for the men’s best XI, the list included Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The center back was a central figure in Italy’s triumphant path towards Euro 2020 glory. The 34-year-old was a rock at the back, while also scoring the crucial equalizer in the final against England.

However, the Azzurri star did not receive the backing of his friend and teammate Giorgio Chiellini nor his national team manager Roberto Mancini.

Both men took part in the voting poll which includes managers and captain.

According to ilBianconero, the Juventus and Italy captain picked his international teammate Jorginho for the top spot, ahead of Lewandowski and N’Golo Kanté.

For his part, Mancini made almost similar picks, but opted for Kylian Mbappé instead of Kanté for the third spot.

Juve FC say

Truth to be told, it wouldn’t have made too much sense for Chiellini and Mancini to vote for Bonucci.

Now surely the defender enjoyed a solid European championship, but it still wouldn’t justify his presence amongst the best three players in the world.

Nevertheless, the voting committee recognized the veteran as one of the best XI players in the world, which is a great achievement in itself.