Chiellini, Bonucci and the most interesting stats and facts ahead of Salernitana-Juventus

On Tuesday night, Juventus will be looking to pick up the pieces and earn a rebound win at the expense of Salernitana.

The Bianconeri are 14 points adrift from the top following their latest defeat at the hands of Atalanta, and they desperately need a victory to remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Ahead of the Salerno encounter, the club’s official website released some of the most interesting facts and stats related to tonight’s match.

If he takes the field tonight, Leonardo Bonucci will overtake the legendary Giampiero Boniperti in the number of appearances for Juventus in all competitions.

Both men are currently on 459, and Leo’s next appearance will see him become 8th in the overall standings.

Here’s a fun fact, Giorgio Chiellini can become the first defender in Serie A history to score on every day of the week, but he only needs to grab one on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri captain is currently tied on six days a week with Bremer, Robin Gosens and Giacinto Facchetti.

Alvaro Morata has scored 8 goals in 17 appearances against newly-promoted clubs. However, the Spaniard could be dropped from the starting formation.

Finally, Salernitana will be the 37th club that Max Allegri faces in Serie A. The tactician has never lost his first encounter against a new side since January 2014.

The Livorno native has won seven from nine against his counterpart Stefano Colantuono.