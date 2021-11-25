Chiellini, Buffon and Ronaldo react to Pirlo’s appointment in a new Juventus documentary

Juventus’ Amazon documentary, All or Nothing, is being rolled out and it promises to be worth watching.

The Amazon cameras followed the Bianconeri throughout the 2020/2021 campaign as Andrea Pirlo attempted to help the club continue winning the Scudetto.

Juve had won it for nine consecutive seasons before they named him as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

In the first episode of the Amazon All or Nothing docuseries on Juventus, they introduced the former midfielder to the players and some of them were interviewed afterwards.

Gianluigi Buffon said he takes it personally that Pirlo succeeds.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini also gave their take on his appointment with the former claiming Zinedine Zidane had started that way while he was at Real Madrid.

“A relationship of brotherhood binds me to Andrea, his failure would also become a personal failure”, says Gianluigi Buffon via Tuttomercatoweb.

“We finished a season without defeat, I remember it with pleasure: it was a group of rowdy but with a strong bond, with an essential value to achieve great results”

Chiellini adds: “I did not expect him to come so soon to coach Juventus, Andrea has started the winning cycle of Juventus.”

“I was happy but also surprised” explains Cristiano Ronaldo “but it was the same at Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane. He has been in the locker room and knows our way of thinking. “

Juve FC Says

Pirlo lasted for a single season at the club and probably did a better job than Max Allegri is doing now.

He won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup before failing in Europe and nearly led the team to a finish outside the top four.

Allegri’s return hasn’t looked much better than Pirlo’s time at the helm last season.

The Bianconeri have been in dismal form this season, but he has time and it would be interesting to see if his team recovers for the second half of the campaign.