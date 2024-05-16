Most players go into coaching at the end of their careers, and for someone like Giorgio Chiellini, fans would not be surprised if he became a manager as well.

As a Juventus player, he has played under some of the best coaches in the world for around two decades.

This experience makes him an ex-player who could become a successful coach, and no one would be surprised if he returned to Juve to start his coaching journey as an assistant.

Chiellini now works as a player development coach at his last club, LAFC and the Euro 2020 winner was asked his preferred role in his post-playing career and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Future as a manager? This is my world and yes , I imagine myself as a manager , not a coach, scout or sports director. I’ve seen many people change their minds along the way and that’s okay, but now I see myself in this role , I’d like to explore the business related to football. Until six months ago I still had the mind of a footballer but not now, I am having many interesting meetings related to the business and commercial area.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the finest stars Juve has had and his commitment to playing could give him a chance to enjoy a memorable non-playing career.

The former defender knows he has our support. He is a bona fide legend of this club, and we hope he returns in another role one day.