Chiellini compares his physical appearance to that of Bonucci

Giorgio Chiellini has admitted that Leonardo Bonucci is more good-looking than he is, although he has had more women than he could have had if he wasn’t a footballer.

The defender has just left Juventus to join LAFC in the MLS after 17 years at the club.

He and Bonucci spent most of that time as defensive partners at Juventus and on the Italian national team.

The latter is now leading the Bianconeri while Chiellini enjoys his time in the Americas.

Footballers often enjoy the charmed life and they can get any woman they want because of their fame.

Chiellini admits, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “Being a successful footballer has helped me to have stories with more women than to those I could have had if I had had another job. As you can see for yourself.”

When comparing himself to Bonucci, he added: “I am uglier than hunger, but the profession I have undertaken has helped me in life deprived. Leo is much more beautiful than me.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini might not be the most handsome man, but he is a dedicated professional.

The reason why he is still playing football at 37 is that he worked hard to remain in shape and took good care of his body.

He can keep playing until his 40s if he does not neglect that part of his routine because he is still doing very well in the MLS.