Chiellini confirms his departure from Juventus

Since Italy’s elimination from the World Cup qualifiers last March, many believed that Giorgio Chiellini will put an end to his time at Juventus. The legendary center back has been at the club since 2005 and has a contract until 2023.

Nevertheless, injuries and grueling schedules have taken their toll on the 37-year-old, who will now ask for the early termination of his contract.

The Euro 2020 winner had refused to discuss his future earlier, but following the Bianconeri’s defeat at the hands of Inter in the Coppa Italia final, he has finally decided to confirm the rumors.

Chiellini says that he has give it all for the club’s cause, and the Old Lady’s match against Lazio will be his final home fixture. Therefore, he’ll take the opportunity to bid farewell for the Allianz Stadium crowds on Monday.

“We had these 10 magnificent years, it’s up to the lads to continue now. I did everything I could, I hope that I left something,” said the veteran defender after the final whistle as translated by Football Italia.

“On Monday I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, then if I’ve still got something in the tank might have a run-out in Florence.

“It is my choice 100 per cent, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I’ve said I didn’t want to finish struggling and not being able to play at my level.

“I gave it my all, soon I will be the biggest Juventus fan from the outside. After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off,” concluded the departing legend.