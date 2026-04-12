Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini expects Jeremie Boga to remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

The 29-year-old made a name for himself in Serie A during his time at Sassuolo between 2018 and 2022, but struggled to leave his mark at Atalanta.

The Ivorian signed for OGC Nice in the summer of 2023, but his time in the French Riviera ended on a horrible note after being attacked and threatened by dozens of ultras at the club’s training facility back in December.

The Chelsea youth product never played for the Ligue 1 side following that incident, and he naturally jumped at the opportunity to sign for Juventus in February. He signed for the Serie A giants on loan with an option to buy in June.

Jeremie Boga is now a key player for Juventus

Since his arrival, the winger has been producing the goods at Luciano Spalletti’s court. He was initially identified as a backup for Kenan Yildiz on the left side, but he’s been recently deployed as a false 9 due to Jonathan David and Lois Openda’s underwhelming displays.

Boga has already contributed with four goals and one assist in his nine Serie A appearances for Juventus. Therefore, the club’s directors now firmly believe that exercising the option to buy him is the right choice, especially considering the relatively low transfer fee (circa €4.8 million).

Giorgio Chiellini virtually confirms Boga’s future

On Saturday, Chiellini confirmed that Juventus have been pleased with Boga’s performances, making it abundantly clear that, barring any unforeseen twists, the player will remain at Continassa beyond the current campaign.

“He has settled in well and has an affordable price, he was also coming from difficult months,” said the legendary Italian defender in his interview with DAZN via TuttoJuve. “It is an evaluation for the end of the season, but obviously, we are very happy. Likely, his future will still be black-and-white.”

Interestingly, Chiellini had made these comments just before Saturday’s 1-0 over Atalanta in Bergamo.

Boga was the author of the solitary goal, thus further consolidating his status at Juventus, and giving the hierarchy an additional reason to purchase his contract, especially with the club’s majority owner, John Elkann, watching from the stands.