Unfortunately for Giorgio Chiellini, he and his LAFC teammates fell short in the MLS Cup Final as Columbus Crew emerged victorious with two goals to one.

The Californians were hoping to win the ultimate prize in American soccer for the second year in a row, but they found themselves trailing by two goals at halftime.

Despite pulling one back, the Western Conference champions succumbed at the hands of their Eastern counterparts.

After the match, Chiellini admitted his disappointment but insisted that LAFC must be proud of their achievements.

As for his future, the 39-year-old suggested that this may go down as the final match in his career, although he’s yet to make a final decision on the matter.

“Unfortunately one of the two teams has to lose. It was a beautiful journey. It could have been my last match,” said the Italian in his post-match interview via ilBianconero.

“I learned how to win and how to lose. Tonight they were better than us. It’s better to lose in the final than in the first round. The club must be proud.”

“I still have doubts over the future. I have to understand which voice I must follow, whether my head, my heart or my legs.

“I arrived last year with many dreams and hopes. But I could never have dreamed of what I have experienced in these 18 months. This club entered my heart.”

But regardless of the timing of his retirement, Chiellini has no doubt that his future lies at Juventus.

“In my future, I see Juventus. I don’t know in which role but it is a place where I have spent almost half of my life.

“I am still very attached to the club, and I am very happy that they are having a good season. I can’t wait to return to the stadium during the Christmas holidays.

“But I’m in no rush, I’m enjoying life here with my family.”

Last summer, Giorgio’s twin brother Claudio Chiellini asserted the role of technical director at Juventus Next Gen.