Chiellini contract announcement due with eyes on another World Cup with Italy

Fabrizio Romano insists that Giorgio Chiellini is set to sign a new two-year deal with Juventus with the intention of playing in the World Cup in 2022.

The Italian defender captained the Azzurri to the European Championships this summer, showing that experience can outweigh aging factors as both he and Leo Bonucci showed their class throughout the tournament.

The 36 year-old returned to the Continassa today for training, in the knowledge that he was to agree a new contract with the club, with his previous terms having expired in June.

Romano now insists that he is set to sign until the summer of 2023, with the target of reaching one more international tournament with Italy, with his sights set on Qatar in 2022.

Giorgio Chiellini set to sign a new contract with Juventus until June 2023. Two-years extension to be announced soon. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve @SkySport …and it means he’s planning to be part of Italy team at Qatar World Cup 2022. 🇮🇹 #Chiellini — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

The defender made no secret of his desire to stay at the Allianz Stadium this summer, despite his contract having been allowed to expire, and he will now be looking to enjoy another season alongside Leo Bonucci and De Ligt, this time under returning manager Max Allegri who he knows all too well.

Chiellini has signed a new one-year deal in 2020, which kept him tied to the club for just one year, but his performances in recent seasons appears to have convinced Allegri that he is still in shape to continue for two more seasons.

Patrick