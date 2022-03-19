Chiellini could be the next Italian footballer to leave Serie A

Giorgio Chiellini is edging towards the end of his career as a footballer and we know it could go different ways.

The Juventus defender could decide to leave Italy and try a new adventure in another country or retire entirely from the game.

The former is probably his plan as a new report claims the Euro 2020 winner could be the next Italian player to play in the MLS.

Without detailing his next club or how much longer he would play football, Calciomercato claims the defender’s future is still uncertain and it could be in the MLS.

The American soccer league has been attracting players from Serie A in recent seasons.

Sebastian Giovinco left Juve for Toronto FC in 2015 and spent four years there.

Napoli captain, Lorenzo Insigne, is expected to join the same club at the end of this season.

It would not be surprising to see Chiellini playing there for at least one season before retiring from the game.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been one of the longest-lasting players in the game and he keeps going.

The defender is expected to be a part of the Italian national team for the FIFA World Cup later this year if they qualify.

That means he would hardly have retired until at least the end of the 2022/2023 season.