Last weekend, Los Angeles FC secured their second triumph in a row in the MLS Western Conference, overcoming Houston Dynamo by two unanswered goals.

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini was marshaling the backline for the Californian club, ensuring his side ended the match with a clean sheet.

After clinching the MLS Cup last season, LAFC will now defend their throne against Eastern Conference winners Colombus next weekend.

According to ilBianconero, Chiellini could hang up his boots following the final, bringing his iconic playing career to an end.

While the defender has yet to make his decision official, he has been dropping retirement hints recently.

“Basically, I’ll stay here until the summer, then I should go back to live in Turin, after which we’ll see,” said the 39-year-old a few weeks ago.

So as the source tells it, Chiellini’s future inevitably lies at Juventus.

Unlike his friend and longtime teammate Leonardo Bonucci, the former captain left the club on amicable terms.

Moreover, the Euro 2020 winner holds a masters degree in business administration, making him perfectly suitable for a managerial role at the club.

The report adds that the Biaconeri’s current hierarchy still lacks an iconic figure that represents the club’s history and DNA.

So with 17 years of valiant service and a host of trophies in his cabinet, Chiellini would certainly fill this void.

The great defender joined Juventus in 2005 and stood by the club through thick and thin before putting an end to his legendary stint in 2022.