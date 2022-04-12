Chiellini could leave Juventus in the summer claims his agent

Giorgio Chiellini’s agent is refusing to rule out a move to the MLS for the Juventus defender amidst reports that he could leave at the end of this season.

The Azzurri defender has a deal with the Bianconeri until 2023 and one reason they gave him that long-term contract was because he wanted to represent Italy at the next World Cup.

However, they failed to qualify for the competition and he is now left with just club football for the foreseeable future.

Italy’s failure means there could be a change of plans for the defender and he might retire at the end of this campaign.

However, rumours of a move to the MLS are refusing to go away, and his agent, Davide Lippi, isn’t helping to clarify the situation.

“MLS? We are talking about an athlete known worldwide. I don’t know where he could go, but he won’t lack offers. It takes time and patience to make decisions with these kinds of players.” He told Sky Sports Italia as reported by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been one of Juve’s best servants for over a decade and the defender deserves to leave the club on his terms.

We wanted to help him compete for Italy at another World Cup. Unfortunately, that will not happen and we should prepare for his departure by signing at least one defender in the summer.

Federico Gatti could fill the void he leaves behind, but an established name like Antonio Rudiger will be a much better signing.