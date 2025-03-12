Giorgio Chiellini is the former player closest to the decision-makers at Juventus right now, and there is growing speculation that he could become even more involved in the decision-making processes at the Allianz Stadium. Chiellini had an illustrious and successful career at Juventus, and he was not only an accomplished player for the club but also a key figure on the international stage for Italy. His departure from Juventus came not too long ago, but Chiellini has swiftly returned to Turin, taking on the role of Head of Football Institutional Relations, reporting directly to the club’s CEO, Maurizio Scanavino.

Despite his relatively recent departure from playing, it appears that Chiellini’s influence at the club is about to increase significantly. According to a report on Il Bianconero, he is now poised to be promoted to the role of general manager. This position would bring him much closer to the club’s football operations, with Chiellini reportedly set to report directly to Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. This move has come about because the club has been impressed with his performance in his current role, and they believe he has shown that he has earned a promotion to a more senior position.

Chiellini’s previous career at Juventus demonstrated his professionalism and commitment to the club. He was known for his leadership on the pitch, and there is a strong belief that these traits will translate well to his work off the pitch. Chiellini has always put the interests of the club first, and he has already proved himself to be a reliable figure within the organisation. The new role, which will expose him to even more responsibilities, is expected to present challenges, but those who have worked with him believe that he will manage expectations well, just as he did during his playing career. As the club continues to evolve and reshape its structure, Chiellini’s growing involvement offers the potential for a strong and stable future.