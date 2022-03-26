Chiellini could retire earlier than expected after Italy’s failure

Giorgio Chiellini may have played his last game for the Italian national team and could quit football altogether by the end of this campaign.

The veteran signed a new Juve deal last summer until the end of the 2022/2023 campaign. This was because he had plans to play at the next World Cup.

Now that Italy has been eliminated at the play off stage, he will hardly get another chance to represent his country at another edition of the competition and might leave the international football scene.

Football Italia is now claiming he could retire from football entirely at the end of this season, even though he was coy about his future when he was questioned after the Azzurri game against North Macedonia.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been a stalwart in our defence and for the Italian national team, unfortunately, no footballer can play the game all their lives, so his time to leave will come.

He has been injury-prone in this campaign and has missed several matches for us. It could be his body telling him that the time has come to reconsider his plans.

If we can win the Coppa Italia, it would be a fitting way for him to end his illustrious club career with us.