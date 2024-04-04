With the news that Giovanni Manna is leaving Juventus to become the new sporting director of Napoli, Juve will make changes to their backroom staff at the end of this term.

Cristiano Giuntoli is expected to poach some people he worked with at the home of the Italian champions as well.

Juve is rebuilding its group of decision-makers and will support their sporting director to surround himself with people he trusts to do a good job.

In the last board, Pavel Nedved represented a legendary former player of the club among its decision-makers, and their supporters have been calling for the inclusion of one in the current leadership group.

Most fans called for Alessandro Del Piero to be brought back, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Giorgio Chiellini could be brought back instead.

He has just begun his off-field career at LAFC, but the report claims if Juve comes calling, he will not hesitate to join them.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the most loyal figures we had in the last two decades, and it will be exciting to have him back in the group in a non-playing capacity.

Having captained the team for several seasons, he will be perfect for a role at the Allianz Stadium.