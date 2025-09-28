LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Giorgio Chiellini speaks with the media after becoming a member of Los Angeles FC ownership group before a game against the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on July 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini identifies Igor Tudor as the man who rekindled the flame at the Allianz Stadium.

Over the past few years, the Bianconeri faithful have become increasingly frustrated by the club’s unsatisfactory results and the uninspiring performances, whether during Max Allegri’s second reign, or Thiago Motta’s brief spell last season.

Nevertheless, Tudor’s arrival last March has seemingly sparked a flame. While the results haven’t dramatically changed, as the team is still squandering points, there has been a noticeable improvement in terms of character, which prompted a response from the stands.

Giorgio Chiellini believes Igor Tudor restored enthusiasm at Juventus

Ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Chiellini joined fellow Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero for a pitch-side interview on CBS.

The iconic defender was asked about the renewed sense of enthusiasm at the Allianz Stadium. Chiellini insisted that Tudor deserves all the credit on this front.

“There’s nothing special. I think we’ve been very good and a bit lucky to win this type of match against Inter Milan,” admitted the former Italy captain.

“But it is also because of our coach’s eagerness. I think he’s transcending this personality to our team to not give up and to be strong until the end. That is our motto, Fino alla Fine. But Tudor has been able to let it work, explain it to the team and make it effective.”

Chiellini acknowledges lack of balance at Juventus

Chiellini was also asked about the surprisingly high number of goals that Juventus has shipped in this season, and he acknowledged that the team is lacking some balance between the lines.

“I think every winning team has to be balanced. What we’ve been missing in the last few matches what this balance between the defence and midfield, especially.

“Sometimes we were too deep when we didn’t need to. And sometimes we weren’t too connected between the defence, midfield and attack, so we conceded too many shots from the outside of the box, which were difficult to save.

“I think we must work to show the players that in this type of situation, it is important to be aggressive as much as possible, but not to go too deep.”