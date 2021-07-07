Chiellini decided to move to the MLS before changing his mind

Giorgio Chiellini is set to continue playing his club football at Juventus when he returns from Euro 2020, but that wasn’t always the plan.

The 36-year-old is currently a free agent after his Juve deal expired at the end of last month.

He is helping the Italian national team in the Euros and they have now reached the final.

His club future is not in doubt as he is set to be handed a new contract by Juve when he returns.

However, that wasn’t always the case with a new report revealing that he had decided to walk away from the Bianconeri this summer.

La Repubblica via Football Italia says Chiellini had already decided to move to MLS on the expiry of his last deal before changing his mind after Juventus brought Massimiliano Allegri back.

Under the management of Andrea Pirlo last season, the Bianconeri seemed to look at younger players, but Allegri trusts him to lead his defence alongside his partner, Leonardo Bonucci.

For now, the defender is focused on helping the Italian national team win Euro 2020 and he has been a leading figure in the impressive Azzurri squad.