Chiellini delivers a message to Juventus fans after a difficult year

This season hasn’t been the easiest for Juventus as Andrea Pirlo’s side struggles to get the points that they need to win games.

The Bianconeri entered this campaign hoping to win a tenth consecutive league title.

But with a new manager who is inexperienced at senior level, it was always going to be tough for them.

They have lost a game, but they have also only managed to pick up draws against teams like Crotone and Benevento.

These are teams that you have to beat if you’re serious about winning the league title.

Their inconsistency has seen AC Milan and Inter Milan stay above them, and the latter has now been made the favourites to win the title.

Antonio Conte’s men have been challenging Juve for some time now, and this campaign might be when he wins it for them.

Giorgio Chiellini knows that this season has been tough for them and the fans have probably deserved a better set of results than what has been served to them.

He took to his Twitter account to deliver a message to the club’s fans as they return to training.

He posted an image of himself training and captioned it: “We close this year, to say the least, difficult by smiling and looking forward to 2021 with confidence!”.