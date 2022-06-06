Chiellini discusses his best defensive partnerships at Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini was a part of some legendary defensive partnerships at Juventus for the 17 years that he played for the club.

The defender leaves the Allianz Arena this summer with so many good memories and his time in Turin makes him one of the most reliable defenders of his generation.

During the latter stages of his stay at the club, he mostly partnered with Leonardo Bonucci in defence.

But previously, he also had Andrea Barzagli, and they formed a solid BBC, which could be seen as a BBBC when you add Gianluigi Buffon who often played behind them.

Chiellini has something to say about each of them and he spoke with Juve TV about his time at the club.

While discussing his defensive partnerships after looking at a photograph of himself and the above-mentioned players, he said: “We shared 10 years together. This photograph will bring a tear to the eye of a few Juventus fans, not just me. Gigi is genuine, he involves you in everything he does. Barzagli is a rock, on the field and off, who can be authoritative and at the same time joke around with the younger players.

“Leo has this energy that he passes on to everyone, this inexhaustible strength within him. He overcame mountains that seemed insurmountable, proving his detractors wrong so many times.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has had one of the best careers in Juventus’ history and he deserves his status as a club legend.

Bonucci is the remaining member of the BBBC, but he too could leave the scene soon.

We need to plan to build a new defensive unit that will remain in Turin for around a decade as Chiellini and his partners did for the club.