Chiellini donates his final Juventus jersey to the club’s museum

After 17 years, Giorgio Chiellini leaves Juventus this summer, and the defender has ensured he leaves a piece of him at the club.

Fans will always remember the warrior who was often bloodied in battles for the Bianconeri, and he is an absolute legend of the Black and White.

The defender’s final game for the club came in their 2-0 loss to Fiorentina, and he could now prolong his playing career with a stint in the MLS before he finally retires.

Before leaving Juve, the former AS Roma man donated the last jersey he wore for the club to its museum, according to Football Italia.

He left a message on the jersey and it reads: “This jersey is not worn, it is stitched into your skin. Those who understand that can become legends!”

Juve FC Says

After 561 appearances for the club, it is hard to deny Chiellini a place among the legendary figures who have represented Juventus.

The defender remains one of the most important players we have had in the last decade, and he helped us to dominate Italian football.

Hopefully, we can replace him with another player that will spend most of his career at the club.