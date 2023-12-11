Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini revealed his desire to return to the club as a director. So when could this comeback ensue?

The iconic defender joined the Bianconeri as a young player in 2005 and left in 2022 as an all-time great.

The Italian joined Los Angeles FC and went on to win the MLS Cup at the first time of asking.

This season, LAFC reached the final once again after winning the Western Conference. However, they lost their crown after suffering defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew on Saturday.

After the match, Chiellini admitted that this may go down as the final match of his elusive playing career.

At the age of 39, many expect the former Italy captain to call it a day. The defender also admitted his desire to re-join Juventus.

According to JuventusNews24, Chiellini will remain in Los Angeles until June 2024, allowing his daughters to finish the school year.

Afterwards, he would make himself available for the Bianconeri.

The former Juventus captain holds a master’s degree in economics. Thus, the club can certainly find him a role suited to his expertise both as a footballer and an academic.

But first, it remains to be seen if the Livorno native will truly decide to hang up his boots once and for all.

Giorgio’s twin brother Claudio Chiellini had made his return to Juventus for a second spell in the summer. He assumed the role of technical director for the Juventus Next Gen squad.