The Juventus stars who could play their final home match on Monday (Opinion)

On Monday night, Juventus will host Lazio on the 37th round of Serie A, in what will be an almost meaningless affair for the Bianconeri in terms of the standings.

Max Allegri’s men have already secured their spot in the next edition of the Champions League, and will likely end an underwhelming season in fourth position.

While the mood at the Allianz Stadium will surely be gloomy following the disappointment of the Coppa Italia final, the fans simply have to flock into the stands.

Why? Because Giorgio Chiellini will grace the field one last time in Turin before ending his legendary stint at the club after 17 years of service.

Moreover, Paulo Dybala will also bid the fans farewell, at least before returning as an adversary at some point in the future.

But while the captain and his vice have confirmed their departures, the list might not end there, as a host of Bianconeri stars could follow suit next summer, including the five players mentioned below.

Alex Sandro

After seven years of service, the Brazilian’s regressing level will force the club to add another left-back to the fold.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that the former Porto man will decide to pack his bags, he could certainly leave the club if the right proposal arrives.

However, with a hefty salary guaranteed until 2023, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him linger for another campaign.

Arthur Melo

After two disappointing seasons in Turin, the former Barcelona man is becoming a major headache for the management. Due to his large wages, the Brazilian’s presence might end up blocking the arrival of a new Regista.

But the good news is that Arthur still has some admirers in the Old Continent who could lure him away from Turin, and Juventus surely won’t stand in his way.

Federico Bernardeschi

While the majority of contract renewal files have reached a conclusion by this point, Federico Bernardeschi’s future remains uncertain.

The winger is yet to reach an agreement with the club regarding a new deal, and his agent might be looking elsewhere already.

Moise Kean

While the fans rejoiced upon his return to the club, Moise Kean has been struggling for form, goals and playing time throughout the season.

The Italian is on loan from Everton until 2023, but Juventus might be looking for an early termination to rid themselves of the obligation to buy clause.

Alvaro Morata

The Spaniard’s first stint at the club lasted for two years, and his second spell could follow suit. The Bianconeri have already spent 20 million euros to have him on loan for two campaigns, but the agreement with Atletico Madrid includes a right to buy for an additional 35 millions.

Of course the Serie A giants have no intention to spend this amount on a striker who hasn’t always been clinical in front of goal and is about to celebrate his 30th birthday.

So unless the Rojiblancos accept a discount, the Spaniard might be set to play his final match in the famous black and white jersey this Monday.