Chiellini eager for MLS Cup final after winning Western Conference (Video)

Giorgio Chiellini has made a career out of collecting trophies, and on Sunday, he made one more accolade to the list when Los Angeles FC beat Austin in the final of the MLS Western Conference.

The Juventus legend only took part in the first half before leaving at halftime, but after the 3-0 win, he reassured the fans that he’s ready and raring to go for the big finale.

LAFC will host Eastern Conference champions Philadelphia Union for the MLS Cup final next Saturday.