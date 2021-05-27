Chiellini expects international retirement following Euro 2020

By the end of the 2020/21 campaign, several Juventus players are still wondering what the future has in store for them, and chief amongst them is the captain himself.

Giorgio Chiellini has been a stalwart for the Old Lady since his arrival in 2005, sticking by the team through thick and thin.

Nonetheless, his future is still up in the air, as he is yet to sign a contract extension that would keep him in Turin for another season.

At the age of 36, the center back had his fair share of injuries and physical problems. But after missing out throughout the majority of the previous season, his contribution during this campaign has been vital for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

However, Chiellini’s international future seems to be clearer, as the captain admitted that he expects Euro 2020 to be his final international tournament.

“I’m here with great enthusiasm to experience what will probably be my last event with the national team. The Azzurri (blue color) unites, and our group is a proof of it. We come from numerous clubs, but there’s not the slightest sign of rivalry,” said the defender in his press conference with the Italian national team, as reported by Calciomercato.

“Thinking of playing in front of twenty thousand fans in Rome is wonderful. In these days we’re having good times together, from Monday the concentration will increase and then we will be ready to start the European Championship”.

“We have what it takes to do well, the other teams are strong and we respect them, but it is normal to have ambitions for victory. All matches will be difficult.”

Chiellini also spoke about his admiration for his national team manager, Roberto Mancini.

“Mancini surprised me as a person, it’s amazing how he managed to enter our hearts in a short time. We can go far, we can even go all the way to Wembley. We have to go through the European Championship with enthusiasm, lightheartedness and a pinch of madness.”