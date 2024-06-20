The former Italy defender spent almost two decades at Juventus and was on course to compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, after Italy failed to qualify, he opted to leave Juventus and finished his career in the MLS.

In his final season at Juve, he still looked in shape and surprised fans with his continuous competitive edge despite his age.

However, he has now revealed that he was already struggling at the end of his time at the Allianz Stadium, particularly with his recovery times.