Giorgio Chiellini has reflected on the end of his career and revealed when he thought it was time to leave Juventus and consider retirement.
He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“In the last year at Juve I could still play, but I noticed how difficult it was for me to recover. I didn’t want to remain insignificant. The same thing happened to me in Los Angeles. I had two beautiful seasons, we reached two MLS finals, one win and one loss, and a Champions League final… With my family the idea was to return to Italy after the summer and I wanted to start having fun and studying.”
Chiellini had a very long career, and he deserves a lot of credit for taking good care of himself and ensuring that he reached the peak of his career.
