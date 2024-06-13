Giorgio Chiellini has discussed Nicolo Fagioli’s recent ban, as the midfielder aims to contribute to Italy’s success in Euro 2024.

In the first half of last season, Fagioli surprisingly reported himself to authorities due to a betting addiction he had been struggling with. He sought help by reporting himself so that appropriate action could be taken. As a result, both Fagioli and his friend Sandro Tonali were handed bans, seven months for Fagioli and ten months for Tonali.

Fagioli has now returned from his ban, but Tonali remains suspended while playing for Newcastle United due to his longer ban.

Chiellini has addressed the incident, noting that it occurred early in the careers of both midfielders. He emphasised the necessity of them facing consequences for their actions, although he expressed sympathy for their situation.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Fagioli and Tonali disqualified? I feel sorry for the two of them: being faced with such a big problem at their age is not easy. They are good boys, who made mistakes, there are limits that cannot be overcome. It is also right to pay for the mistakes and learn the lesson. Let’s not forget that we are talking about a social problem.”

Fagioli has served his punishment for the crime and we expect him to learn a big lesson from that.

The midfielder will feel he owes the club a great career because we supported him, and he would be like a new signing for us next term.