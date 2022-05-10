Chiellini has decided his future and will hold a meeting with Juventus this week

Despite having a contract with the club until 2023, Italy’s elimination from the World Cup qualifiers raised doubts over Giorgio Chiellini’s future at Juventus.

The legendary defender was supposed to dwell in Turin for another campaign in order to maintain his best physical shape ahead of Qatar 2022. But we all know how that plan unfolded.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Chiellini has already made his decision and will communicate it to the management following the Coppa Italia final.

After the encounter against Inter on Wednesday, the 37-year-old will sit down with the club’s directors either on Thursday or Friday and will ask for the early termination of his contract.

The club will then announce the decision ahead of next Monday’s match against Lazio, which will turn out to be the veteran’s final outing at the Allianz Stadium.

While the center back’s next destination remains uncertain, the source believes that he’ll likely experience a season in Major League Soccer before hanging his boots. Miami and Los Angeles are reportedly his favorite destinations.

Juve FC say

Well, if that’s the end of the story, then let’s hope that Chiellini can leave on a relatively high note, with a Coppa Italia trophy in his hands.

After 17 years of great service, the defender has cemented himself as one of the most iconic stars in the club’s history due to his sheer ferocity and great dedication to the cause.

If rumors of his departure are to be confirmed, next Monday will surely turn out to be an emotional affair.