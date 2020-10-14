Chiellini has his say on rising Covid-19 cases in football

Giorgio Chiellini claims that even though COVID-19 cases has been on the rise over the past weeks, football has to go on and he admits that success this season will be if the campaign can be successfully completed.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the latest high-profile player in Italian football to get Covid-19 on international duty.

He is now self-isolating and he joins the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as individuals who have been unable to escape the virus.

Chiellini claimed that he has spoken to the Portuguese attacker and says he is doing fine hoping to return as quickly as he can.

He added that football will go through a difficult time in the next couple of months, but the players know that they just have to keep playing for the greater good of the game.

“The escalation over the last few weeks is not surprising, all we can do is keep pushing on and take every necessary precaution, but we can’t just stop,” said Chiellini as quoted by Football Italia.

“The first reason is economic, because football is an important and vast industry. There’s also a social need to keep going, because there will be more and more closures in the next few weeks. We are ready to play our part, taking some risks.

“I spoke to Cristiano, he’s fine and was sunbathing, he’ll be back when he’s ready. We’re not worried, but it is a distracting issue and we all know the next few months are going to be very difficult. We are equally convinced that we must keep going for the good of football.

“The real victory this season will simply be completing the season and the result will be secondary,” continued the Bianconeri and Italy captain.

The absence of fans from stadiums is already costing football teams too much money and stopping the games again might spell the end for some of the teams.