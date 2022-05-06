Chiellini has made a decision about leaving Juve this summer

Giorgio Chiellini has decided to leave Juventus at the end of this season, according to Fichajes.net.

The defender has one more year left on his current deal, but the report claims he doesn’t feel he has the fitness to keep defending the Juve shirt.

Because of that, he has decided to leave the club at the end of this campaign, but he is not retiring yet.

He wants to play for another club for at least one more season, and it would not be in Europe.

He has always fancied playing in the MLS, and the report claims he plans on joining a club in the competition to continue his playing career.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been one of our most important player, and Max Allegri continues to rely on him in the development of his team.

However, we know he won’t play football at the highest level forever, and we should be prepared to let him go.

The Euro 2020 winner might stay if we refuse to grant his wishes, but we cannot keep building our team around him.

In the summer, we can sign a quality replacement for him if he leaves.