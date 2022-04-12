Chiellini has several options for next season, but long-term plans remain the same

After seeing Italy crashing out of the World Cup playoffs, Giorgio Chiellini’s future has become a great source of speculation.

The 37-year-old has a contract that ties him to Juventus until 2023, but we’re still unsure whether he still has the desire to compete at the top level or prefers to find himself a less stressful destination.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the legendary captain won’t hang his boots before 2023. But we still don’t know if he’s going to fulfill his Juventus contract or opt for an American experience at Major League Soccer.

Whatever the defender decides, the club’s management will respect his choice. But more importantly, the source believes that Chiellini’s long-term future has been decided a long time ago.

The report reveals that the Livorno native will eventually end up serving as a director at Juventus.

While the source doesn’t reveal his exact role, Chiellini holds a master degree in business administration, which renders him a perfect fit for a role behind the desk.

Juve FC say

Although it’s almost impossible to get accustomated to this type of farewells, the fact that Chiellini will stay at Juventus in some shape or form is surely a consoling thought.

The captain is one of the smartest men in the sports, and he’ll sure make the best decision for himself and his family for next season.