A report in the Italian press reveals which missions Giorgio Chiellini will be focusing on following his much-anticipated Juventus return.

On Sunday, the club announced the appointment of the 40-year-old in an administrative role, revealing he will act as an emissary for domestic and international organizations. This includes the FIGC, UEFA, FIFA and the ECA.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) focuses on two main tasks that the hierarchy will entrust to the legendary defender.

The first is mending the relationship between Juventus and the Italian football federation (FIGC).

This rapport took major hits over the past few years, beginning with the launching of the Super League project that the FIGC vastly opposed, followed by the Prisma and Plusvalenza investigations which led to the suspension of former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and other top officials, as well as the club’s omission from the Champions League last season.

Following his experience in Los Angeles, Chiellini will be looking to offer new ideas at a time when Italian football is planning a structural revamp.

Moreover, the Euro 2020 hero will also work on the reconciliation of Juventus with the other members of the European Clubs Association (ECA) following the club’s return to the organization in July.

The Bianconeri were expulsed from ECA in April 2021 after the famous Super League announcement, but Agnelli’s departure paved the way for the club’s return.