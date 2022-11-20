Chiellini heaps praise on Juventus and Brazil defenders Bremer and Danilo

Since making the switch to the United States in the summer, Giorgio Chiellini is surely enjoying his time in his adopted home. The legendary defender won the MLS Cup with his LAFC on the first time asking.

Nonetheless, the 38-year-old remains a keen supporter of his old club, having spent 17 years at Juventus.

The Euro 2020 winner applauds his teammates who have recently turned the corner following a disastrous start of the campaign.

He believes that the lengthy international break will come handy for the Bianconeri, as it will allow the players to regain their optimal condition after consuming so much energy during the last run.

“Once the missing unity reappeared, the technical values ​​emerged. I was sure of it, because those values ​​are there,” explained the legendary defender in an interview with Casa Tennis via JuventusNews24.

“The team isn’t perfect just yet, but it’s certainly stronger than it was at the start of the season.

“I’m happy with the victories and the recovery in the standings. Now the break will be good for Juventus, because they have pushed a lot in the last month and there is an opportunity to regain some energy for those who didn’t go to the World Cup.”

On another note, Chiellini had only words of praise for Juve’s Brazilian defenders. He crowns Gleison Bremer as his heir on the pitch, while giving the thumbs up for Danilo who’s slowly but surely cementing himself as the team’s de facto leader.

“Bremer took my number three at Juventus. I’m proud that he’s wearing it. As an opponent, I had seen his strength, but they tell me that he’s also a polite and well-disciplined person.

“Imagine that he had called me to ask if he could take my old number. I told him this would make me very happy!

“I’ve been telling you for a while that Danilo was a leader. As a player he has amazed me in recent years.

“I was convinced he was a fullback, but he proved to be excellent in every position. Except for goalkeeper, he covered them all! And then he has a personality and an intelligence that allows him to drag others along.”