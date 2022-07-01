Juventus will soon complete the transfer of Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa after Giorgio Chiellini convinced Radu Dragusin to agree to move the other way.

The young defender spent the last season on loan at Sampdoria and Salernitana, but he always wanted to prove his worth at the Allianz Stadium.

That is one reason Dragusin extended his contract at the club, despite interest from all over Europe.

However, he would struggle to play for Juve anytime soon and has to leave to gain first-team experience.

Genoa indicated they would accept Dragusin as a part of the deal in negotiations, and Juve had to convince him to make the move.

But it was difficult, and the transfer was in danger of collapsing, but a report on Football Italia says Chiellini stepped in and convinced the young Romanian that moving down divisions is perfect for his development.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini will remain a hero to most Juve fans, and gestures like this make him one of the most lovable characters we have ever had.

The defender will almost certainly get a role at the club when he finishes his playing career.

For now, he would get all the support he needs from us even if we are in different continents, and we wish him the very best in his adventure in the MLS.