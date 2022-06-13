Chiellini hints at future off-field role in football

Giorgio Chiellini has hinted about remaining in football in an off-field capacity as the Azzurri defender prepares to continue his career in the MLS.

The Pisa-born player has just left Juventus after 17 years, and he gained more than enough experience that will help him lead a team in a non-playing capacity.

For now, he is focused on prolonging his playing career but the defender is certainly one player that we will see on the bench or in the office in some capacity in the future.

Speaking about that prospect recently, the defender said, as quoted by Tutto Sport:

“I am ready to play other roles in the field as well, mentally I would be ready to be a manager. I would like to know and practice everything that happens outside the fields, in the offices, but it will take work, patience and the desire to scarify.

“In a few years we will hear from each other and I will be able to say that I have understood at least something of the particularity and the difficulties.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini will play a role in football after his playing career is over, and that could even have started from this summer if he wasn’t prolonging his playing days.

The defender has worked under so many superb managers, and the combination of their impact on him will make him a good boss himself.