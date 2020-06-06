Chiellini: ‘I almost left Juventus’

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini admits that he came close to leaving the Bianconeri Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The 35-year-old has been a key part of the clubs’ success in the last 10 years but came close to leaving Turin at the start of the new cycle.

“I was close to leaving Juventus on two occasions, in 2010 and 2011. I happened to think about it,” he wrote in his upcoming autobiography, ‘Io, Giorgio’.

“On the first occasion I was close to Real Madrid, the second occasion to Manchester City. I was very close with the Spaniards.

“My agent had talked to a Real representative, but Mourinho had just arrived and demanded the purchase of his compatriot, Ricardo Carvalho.

“Juventus were happy to keep me. Marotta had just arrived. On the second occasion I met a City executive in Milan, but nothing came of it.”