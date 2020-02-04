All Stories, Club News

Chiellini in, Demiral out

February 4, 2020

Juventus have named their updated Champions League squad list for the knockout stages with some changes.

Giorgio Chiellini returns to the list as he is expected to return to training later this month after almost 6 months on the sidelines through injury.

Emre Can has been removed altogether following his transfer to Borussia Dortmund last week while Sami Khedira remains in the squad, despite his injury.

Merih Demiral has been taked out of the squad after his season-ended injury against Roma last year.

The Bianconeri will play Lyon in the last 16, with the first leg set to be played in France on February 26.

Juventus Champions League list: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Rugani, Rabiot, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon

