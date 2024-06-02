Giorgio Chiellini has defended Max Allegri’s final two seasons as the Juventus manager, insisting no other coach could have done a better job.

Allegri lost his position as the Bianconeri’s gaffer weeks ago, and the club is now looking to replace him with Thiago Motta.

During Allegri’s second spell, Juve did not improve significantly over three seasons.

The team failed to win the league and only secured the Italian Cup shortly before he was sacked.

Many fans believe the team could have performed better under a different manager, but Chiellini thinks the current Juve team is simply not good enough.

He explained, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I think he did the best he could do. You can discuss the quality of the game, but I think no coach in the world, Guardiola included, could do better than the last two years at Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri did not have the best of squads, but his team had enough quality to finish inside the top two, especially this season.

We have to move on, and Thiago Motta should know the stakes are high and that a lot is expected from his team.