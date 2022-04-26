Chiellini insists he has not decided on his future and reveals when he will

Giorgio Chiellini insists he hasn’t decided on his future yet amidst reports this could be his last season at Juventus.

The defender still has a contract at the club until the end of 2022/2023, but he was given that last deal partly because he wanted to play for Italy at the next World Cup.

Now that the Azzurri will not take part in the competition, he could quit playing sooner than expected.

Some reports suggest he has played his last game for Italy, and this would be his final campaign for Juve.

However, in a recent interview, he clarified that he hasn’t decided yet and will play one more match for the Azzurri before ending his international career.

The defender said via Tuttomercatoweb: “No. We let this important fourth place and the final of the Italian Cup pass and I have to understand with my two families, the one at home and the one on the pitch, what to do next year.”

Asked if he would play for Italy against Argentina at Wembley, he added: “If I am well I play and say goodbye to the national team at Wembley where I lived, I think the apex of my career in the national team and perhaps also of my career in general. I will like to say goodbye to the blue jersey with a celebratory match with the blue jersey.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini deserves to leave Juventus when he wants because he has served the club excellently.

The defender can still contribute to our team next season, but he would not play this game forever, and it is probably best that he leaves now so we can plan for life without him.