Chiellini insists he is ready to play for Italy after his injury layoff

Giorgio Chiellini is hoping to be involved from the start when Italy kicks off their World Cup qualifying playoff against North Macedonia tonight. The defender has seen his season disrupted by injuries and he only played the first half of Juventus’ match against Salernitana before the break.

However, he remains a key player for both his club and country and the Azzurri will bank on him to help them secure a place in the next World Cup. Speaking ahead of the game, he confirmed he has had no problems in training in the last few weeks.

He then adds that as long as his national team manager picks him, he will be available to contribute to their matches in this international break. He said via Football Italia: “I am fine, I’ve been training well and I had a few doubts, but I’ve actually done alright and am happy to be here.

“There is another training session, the coach will make his choices, but I am available. Considering the last month, training without problems is already an achievement.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is already 37 and most of his mates have retired from the game and have either transitioned into managers or are enjoying life on the beach on an island. However, the defender remains a key player for his club and country.

He has a deal at Juventus until next year, meaning we can expect to still see him in our colours for the 2022/2023 season if he doesn’t decide to retire earlier.