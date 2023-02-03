Chiellini insists he left Juventus at the perfect time

Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has looked back on his spell at the club and believes he left at the right time.

The defender left the club last year after Italy failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, even though he had a contract that expired at the end of this season.

Juve also lost Matthijs de Ligt, but they recovered Federico Gatti from his loan spell at Frosinone and signed Gleison Bremer.

Juve could do with some of Chiellini’s leadership on the pitch if he was still here, but he believes he left Turin at the right time.

The defender said via Il Bianconero:

“I will follow you from afar, I will be sorry not to be there but you will have to fly alone. I still don’t realize that I will go away, now that I slowly empty things I realize. But I think it was the perfect time to leave.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini was a key player for us and the defender led the team very well before exiting the club.

However, we must move on from the former Azzurri man and focus on getting good performances from our current players.

The talents at Max Allegri’s disposal are able to help us achieve our goals if all of them play at their best levels.