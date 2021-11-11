Chiellini insists his Italy teammates will do well without him in the team

Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out of Italy’s next international matches, but he is convinced that the rest of his teammates can still get the job done.

The veteran Juventus defender remains one of the key players for club and country and was in fine form as Italy won Euro 2020.

The Azzurri fell short in their bid to add the Nations League to their trophy cabinet this year, but they remain favourites to win the World Cup next year.

However, they are in a tight race with Switzerland in their World Cup qualifying group and both countries are on the same points ahead of their meeting this week.

The Azzuri are ahead on goal difference, but they know that a slip-up against the Swiss could cost them the points in the game.

Chiellini doesn’t think there is any need to panic and he is convinced that the players in the camp would deliver in his absence.

Although he cannot feature in the match, the Juve man insists he will be in the stadium to support his teammates.

“Unfortunately, I have to pull out due to an injury, but I will be close to my teammates for this important game we have coming up,” Chiellini told RAI Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“I am calm, confident, the same sentiments that our coach is transmitting to the group. I am certain we will achieve the target of World Cup qualification.

“I was here and thought it was something less serious, but I realised I am going to need a few more days to rest. As I said before, we are a great squad and the secret of this three-year period is that even by changing the personnel, the team performance remains the same.

“We will put in a great performance, I am relaxed. I will be in Rome to stay close to the team, but not to play.”

Juve will hope Chiellini recovers on time for the very important match against Lazio next weekend.