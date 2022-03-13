Chiellini insists Juventus has to target winning the Champions League this season

Giorgio Chiellini has revealed Juventus has to target winning the Champions League this season.

The Bianconeri haven’t won the competition in over two decades and they have been eliminated by Lyon and FC Porto in the last two seasons.

They topped their group in this campaign and have to battle with Villarreal to make the quarterfinal of the competition.

The second leg is still open after both clubs played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the encounter.

Juve knows they need to work very hard in the second leg in Turin before they can beat the Spaniards.

Chiellini seems very positive, and he insists they should target winning the trophy in this campaign.

He said via Il Bianconero: “The Champions (League) is something that I miss and that Juve has been missing since 1996. We have come very close, we try every year, but it is a tournament where the best team does not always win. In the last three years, we have been eliminated by Porto, Lyon and Ajax. We cannot be satisfied. This year we can try to win it. “

Juve FC Says

Winning the Champions League is the ultimate achievement for most footballers and football clubs.

Juve has come close to winning the competition several times, but we have not been favourites in this campaign before now.

It would be an amazing achievement if we can get our hands on it, but our focus should be on eliminating Villarreal for now.