Chiellini is back and might be in the squad for Dynamo Kyiv

Juventus has received a boost on the injury front ahead of their game against Dynamo Kyiv this week.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their uninspiring 1-1 draw against Benevento at the weekend.

Andrea Pirlo’s team has struggled domestically this season, but they have won three of four Champions League games already this campaign.

As they bid to win another game in the competition, they have been handed a boost on the injury side of things with Giorgio Chiellini now back to fitness and available to play.

The 36-year-old has become susceptible to injuries this season as age takes a toll on him, however, he has remained reliable when he plays for the club and that explains why he has continued to feature when he is available.

Football Italia reports that he is now fit to play again after his latest injury setback and he might be in the Juve side for their game against Dynamo Kyiv this week.

While he might not play that game, the report claims that he should play against Torino at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci are also available to play for them after they were rested for the game against Benevento.