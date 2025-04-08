Giorgio Chiellini, the iconic former defender, now plays a key role off the pitch at Juventus following the conclusion of his playing career, which ended after a stint in Major League Soccer.

Chiellini is widely regarded as one of the most beloved players in Juventus history, having earned immense admiration from fans through his consistent commitment and passionate performances. His time at the club spanned nearly two decades, during which he collected numerous honours both domestically with Juventus and internationally with the Italian national team.

Recognised as one of the finest defenders of his generation, Chiellini was always expected to move into a leadership position once he retired from professional football. His tactical intelligence, strong communication skills, and deep understanding of the club’s culture made him a natural fit for a role beyond the pitch.

Since returning to Turin, Chiellini has been serving as the Head of Football Institutional Relations — a position that allows him to act as a bridge between the club’s sporting side and its organisational structure. His presence has already made a significant impact, reinforcing Juventus’ identity and values within the wider football landscape.

However, his responsibilities could be expanded shortly. As reported by Tuttosport, Juventus may be preparing to elevate Chiellini into an even more influential position at the club next season. The report claims that the Bianconeri could consider him for a major leadership role, possibly “the president, the vice, the CEO, the general manager, the sporting director or another role to be invented.”

This potential shift reflects the high level of trust the club places in Chiellini, not only due to his loyalty and service as a player but also for his leadership qualities and strong connection with the fanbase. His deep-rooted understanding of Juventus, both on and off the field, positions him as an ideal candidate to represent the club’s values at the highest executive level.

Chiellini remains a figure of continuity and credibility, and his evolving role could help shape the direction of the club in the years to come.