Chiellini: ‘It was a difficult year’

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini says 2020 has been a difficult year on a personal level due to his extended injury lay-off but hopes to stay fit for the new campaign.

The veteran defender spent the best of the 2019/20 season on the sidelines recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“It was a difficult year on a personal level, as I had hoped that my time dealing with serious injuries was over,” Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia.

“What I hope for the new season is certainly good health so that I can help my team.

“Pirlo? It’s going to be a strange and difficult campaign, as there are still the after-effects of the crazy summer and the lockdown. Having said that, we are in good shape and cannot wait to get started.

“Luis Suarez at Juventus? Pirlo was clear on that, I have no comment to add.”