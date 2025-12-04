LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Giorgio Chiellini speaks with the media after becoming a member of Los Angeles FC ownership group before a game against the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium on July 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini opened up on several topics related to his beloved club during a public appearance.

The legendary defender represented the hierarchy at the Club Urbe Bianconera Gala in Rome, and admitted that the club is now undergoing a tough period, and thus expects another difficult campaign for the Bianconeri.

“Juventus’ history is made up of great winning cycles and counter-cycles,” noted the 41-year-old as reported by Tuttosport (via IlBianconero).

“Unfortunately, we’re now in a counter-cycle where we haven’t managed to win for a while. We hope to get back there as soon as possible.

“This season will certainly be difficult, but it doesn’t mean we won’t try in every way possible, because the ambition must be to reach the top. However, there must also be balance on both our part and yours in our judgments, in terms of expectations and pressure.”

Giorgio Chiellini backs Jonathan David to make up for Vlahovic’s absence

Chiellini admitted that the team will find it difficult to cope without Dusan Vlahovic, who suffered a high-grade muscle tear on Thursday and is set to undergo surgery on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the Juventus director feels that Jonathan David is beginning to show some promising signs, and this will be his opportunity to prove his worth after a poor start to the campaign.

“David’s goal (against Udinese) was beautiful. It’s a shame they disallowed it. But it was offside.

“You know, it’s very difficult for those who come to Juventus from Italy and even more difficult for those who come to play from abroad. There are very few players who have managed to adapt in a very short time and make a difference.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“Vlahovic’s injury is serious, and we’re very sorry about it. He’s about to undergo surgery. However, every injury, in some way, gives opportunities to those who haven’t played as much.

“And in this case, we hope David will have the opportunity to have more space and less pressure, more freedom to handle a tough match, and send out a positive message, as he already demonstrated with his beautiful goal in the Coppa Italia.”

Luciano Spalletti obsessed with his work at Juventus

The former Juventus and Italy captain then discussed his newly-formed bond with the club’s head coach, Luciano Spalletti, who lives and breathes football.

“Luciano’s career speaks for itself; I wasn’t lucky enough to be coached by him. We developed a good relationship when I had already retired, while visiting the national team players.

“At Juventus, he’s working hard on the details, paying close attention to every training session, and re-evaluating players who’ve had little space before.

“He’s a man on a mission; he lives for Juve, he lives at the training centre, as he did in the past at Napoli. He’s giving his all, like everyone else, to try to reverse this trend.”

Spalletti is bracing himself for a return to Stadio Maradona on Sunday, returning to the city as an opponent for the first time since guiding the club towards their first Scudetto title in 33 years.

“On Sunday, I don’t know how he’ll be received in Naples, I have no idea,” admitted Chielini.

“For us, it’s an important and difficult match, like all the others.”