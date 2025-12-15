EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 13: Giorgio Chiellini attends the Gold Carpet during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini publicly addressed three hot topics that have been making the rounds in recent days.

While the Bianconeri’s interest in Davide Frattesi isn’t new, it has been reported that their rivals Inter informed them they would be willing to relinquish the Italy international, but only in a swap deal involving Khephren Thuram.

For his part, Chiellini did not deny his club’s interest in Frattesi, but reassured the fans that Thuram isn’t going anywhere.

“I won’t talk about Frattesi as I think that would be disrespectful towards Inter,” said the Juventus Director of Football Strategy in his interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“As for Thuram, he is and remains a Juventus protagonist. Throughout this year and a half, he’s shown that he’s worthy of Juventus.

“He’ll stay with us. We want to build the future with him.”

Chiellini insists Juventus & Agnelli family share ‘unbreakable’ bond

Chiellini was then asked about the ownership debacle following Tether’s official offer to buy EXOR’s majority shares at the club, which prompted a swift rejection as well as a public statement from John Elkann.

“Elkann’s words were strong and important, but for those who know him and experience him daily, they’re not surprising.

“It was normal for me and for anyone who has experienced Juventus in recent years,” added the legendary Juventus captain.

“Juventus and the (Agnelli) Family are one; This has always been the case in the past, which applies to the present, and it will remain the same in the future.

“The plan is to rebuild a winning Juventus. The fact that we haven’t won the Scudetto in five years has been weighing on us, but that doesn’t diminish our confidence in the future. The bond with the Family is unbreakable.”

Juventus keen to keep Kenan Yildiz

Finally, Chiellini admitted that Juventus and Kenan Yildiz won’t find an agreement on a new contract overnight.

However, he remains optimistic on this front, pointing out that the young forward is already tied to the club with a long-term deal.

“Kenan is important for us. He has a long-term contract. It’s not something that can be resolved in a week, but the common desire is to move forward together.

“There’s no urgency because his contract isn’t expiring in six months. We’re aware of the lad’s value, and we want to extend his contract in a manner befitting his status.”