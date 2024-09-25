Giorgio Chiellini has returned to Juventus in a non-playing capacity, and he is one of the best former players the club could have brought on board.

Chiellini played for the Bianconeri for nearly two decades, enjoying a distinguished career for both club and country.

Few players maintained his level of excellence for as long as he did, even in the later stages of his career. His deep knowledge of the game makes him well-qualified for a role as a backroom executive at the club.

However, Chiellini acknowledges that to succeed in his new career path, he cannot rely solely on his experience as a player; he will need to acquire new skills and insights to thrive in this role.

As he prepares to make an impact at Juve outside the pitch, he discussed his new role and said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I’m happy to be back home, aware that now another phase of my life begins where there will be a lot to study.

“I’ve partly put to use what I’ve done in the past, but as I said, this new life stimulates new knowledge and new curiosities, and I’m certain that I’ll be back to hitting the books in the coming years.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini was one of the finest players in our squad for over a decade, and he deserves to be back in Turin.

His presence will help to bridge the gap between the players and executives because he has been a player and knows everything about being one.