Chiellini
Club News

Chiellini leaves J-Medical after undergoing examinations – (Video)

February 8, 2022 - 11:30 am

After sustaining a calf injury during Sunday’s win over Hellas Verona, Juventus were left to sweat over the condition of their captain, Giorgio Chiellini.

The veteran defender had his fair share of knocks in the last few years, but has been able to play on a more consistent basis in the last year or so.

On Tuesday morning, the center back underwent some tests at the J-medical center, and the Calciomercato Twitter account dropped a video of him leaving in his car while waving to the reporters.

We’ll provide you with the latest updates concerning the results of the medical examinations as soon as they emerge.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus looking to negotiate deal with Atletico Madrid

February 8, 2022
Dybala

Juventus ready new offer for Dybala but his agent won’t like it

February 8, 2022
Unai Emery

Villarreal manager sends a message to Juventus ahead of their Champions League match

February 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.